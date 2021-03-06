Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Update

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 438,400 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the January 28th total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.7 days.

OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $26.65 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QBCRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

