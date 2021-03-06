Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.97. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $11.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,657. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.19. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

