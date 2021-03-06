QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Up 43.1% in February

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the January 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $21,288. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

