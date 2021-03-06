QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches Market Cap of $6.42 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $150,238.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.76 or 0.00772397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00043212 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

