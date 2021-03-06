Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 884.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quidel worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 588.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,231 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Quidel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,559,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Quidel by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 302,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.17.

QDEL opened at $151.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.36 and a 200-day moving average of $209.84. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

