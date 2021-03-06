Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,759,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170,771 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.06% of Qurate Retail worth $139,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,799,000 after acquiring an additional 556,972 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Qurate Retail by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,952,000 after acquiring an additional 641,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 341,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,296,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 262,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Qurate Retail by 837.2% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,267 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

