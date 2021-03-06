R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.22% of R1 RCM worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 109.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after buying an additional 8,734,205 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $25,700,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after buying an additional 1,038,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 1,975.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 824,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $13,016,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM opened at $25.22 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 280.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

