RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RDCM opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 million, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RADCOM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.