Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 12,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.36. 2,521,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

