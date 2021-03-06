Radix (EXRD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.66 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Radix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $114.31 million and $1.66 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radix has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.41 or 0.00466793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00068513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00077709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00082534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00050762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.04 or 0.00457617 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

