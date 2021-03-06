Radix Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Radix has a market capitalization of $114.54 million and $2.01 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radix token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.14 or 0.00461745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00069011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00077672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00083441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.94 or 0.00461349 BTC.

About Radix

Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

