Raise Reaches Market Cap of $77,763.75 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Raise has traded up 59.3% against the US dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $77,763.75 and $208.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.51 or 0.00762614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.