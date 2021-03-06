Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 922,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Ralph Lauren worth $74,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,167 over the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

