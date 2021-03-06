RAMP (RAMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.85 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $44.85 million and $1.80 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.12 or 0.00461308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.93 or 0.00465000 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,791,627 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.