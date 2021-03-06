Rate3 Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $277,647.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.39 or 0.00773565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00043186 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

