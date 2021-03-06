Ratecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a market cap of $60,362.35 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

