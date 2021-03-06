Ravencoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116.80 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $116.80 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.00466132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.00761447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,276,375,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

