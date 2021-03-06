Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $7.22 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Raydium has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $7.22 or 0.00014742 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $81.40 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00459999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00077775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082829 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00050591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00461627 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

