Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Up 41.1% in February

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the January 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RGSEQ stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Real Goods Solar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.
About Real Goods Solar
