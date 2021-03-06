Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Up 41.1% in February

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the January 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RGSEQ stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Real Goods Solar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

