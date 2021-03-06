Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.15% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $174,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $126.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.17 and a 12-month high of $195.09.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

