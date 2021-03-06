Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 28th total of 1,328,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

