Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 28th total of 1,328,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.