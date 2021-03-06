Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 904,800 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 28th total of 628,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.1 days.

RCRRF opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Recruit has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.