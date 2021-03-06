Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 904,800 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 28th total of 628,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.1 days.
RCRRF opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Recruit has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.
