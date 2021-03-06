ReddCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $115.22 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,653.23 or 0.99834442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.91 or 0.00976988 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.22 or 0.00422678 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00311652 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00079914 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00039884 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005915 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

