Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 72,838 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 72,838 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,239,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,341,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 317.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.