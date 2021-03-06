Redmond Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 44,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,830,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.71 and its 200-day moving average is $219.96. The company has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

