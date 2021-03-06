Redmond Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 20,980 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,427,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11 shares in the company, valued at $1,272.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $398,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,542 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,107. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.88. 530,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,741. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,146.46 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

