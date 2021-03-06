Redmond Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.88 on Friday, hitting $382.21. 1,588,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,652. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.82. The company has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

