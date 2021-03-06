Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Services Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after buying an additional 891,567 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after buying an additional 493,925 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 780,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.2062 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

