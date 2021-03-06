Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,928 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $27.67 on Friday, hitting $1,200.00. 54,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,723. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $984.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.96. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $1,217.95. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 247 shares of company stock valued at $200,726 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.