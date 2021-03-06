Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after buying an additional 829,627 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after buying an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,930,000 after buying an additional 298,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,576. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average of $243.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

