Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 18,584 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,584 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 39,511,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,019,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

