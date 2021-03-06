Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 3,436 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 353,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 121,491 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $5.21 on Friday, hitting $113.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,962,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,505. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

