Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 3,803 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 1.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.82. 849,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,070. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $173.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

