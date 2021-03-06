Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 5,735 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after buying an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,162,000 after buying an additional 2,675,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,203,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

