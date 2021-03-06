Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 83,143 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,143 shares during the period. Monmouth Real Estate Investment comprises about 1.8% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 348,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,963. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

