REDW Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

