Reef Price Tops $0.0393 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. Reef has a total market cap of $442.89 million and $107.54 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.37 or 0.00763466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00031149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043635 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.