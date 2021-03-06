Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0050

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $25.21 million and $584.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00761210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

