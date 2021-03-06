reflect.finance (RFI) Price Tops $1.28 on Major Exchanges

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and $148,945.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.00466132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00078377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.74 or 0.00460723 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,469,732 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.