Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 363,900 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 28th total of 476,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:RBC traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.70. 445,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,923. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at $66,798,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $34,591,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

