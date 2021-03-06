REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.61) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.