Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Lifted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,345 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $20.91 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.