Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Purchases 53 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,225.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,202.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

