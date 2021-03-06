Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,331 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.94% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $72,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 667.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

RS stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

