Remme (REM) Market Capitalization Hits $4.63 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Remme has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $115,756.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Remme token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.66 or 0.00777248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

