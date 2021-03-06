Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 124,353 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,571,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 5.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 974,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

