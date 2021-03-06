Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 382,500 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 300.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Northrop Grumman worth $155,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,837. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $300.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $357.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.23 and a 200 day moving average of $310.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

