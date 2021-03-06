Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,228,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of Pinterest as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,865,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,696,319 shares of company stock worth $124,634,809.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

