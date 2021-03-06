Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 21,000 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.59% of Medifast worth $198,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Medifast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Medifast by 84.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Medifast by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MED. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

MED opened at $243.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.12 and a 200 day moving average of $194.34. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.