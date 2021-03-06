Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 456,400 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 754.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Lockheed Martin worth $183,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

LMT stock opened at $340.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.24 and its 200 day moving average is $363.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

